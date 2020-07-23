New case of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow

One new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Carlow.

There have been 17 new cases of the virus in the Republic over the past 24 hours, and one new Covid related death.

The new case in Carlow brings the county’s total to 179.

The Kilkenny figure is unchanged on 356, so the full local two-county total is now 535.

There has now been a total of 1,754 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,819 confirmed cases.