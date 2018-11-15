New Castlecomer hotel still on track for Christmas opening
The former Avalon Inn is undergoing a transformation at the moment with a new hotel set to open in December 2019

Work on a new hotel for Castlecomer are now mostly complete.

That’s according to the manager of what will soon become the Avalon Hotel who says they are still on track to open before Christmas.

Just a number of months ago a large 17th century artillery fort was discovered around the Avalon Hotel – covering about 3 and a half acres.

However, Warren Byrne has told KCLR that didn’t end up delaying their works.

He says the bar was installed this week and the bedrooms are more than 80 percent complete now.

The broadband issue also seems to have been sorted for them.

