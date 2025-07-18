Plans are underway in Bagenalstown for a new cemetery.

The existing Muinebeag facility is almost at capacity and councillors at their monthly meeting heard how a site for a new one has been identified.

The local authority is waiting on the results of an environmental report and Councillor Tommy Kinsella told KCLR News if it comes to fruitition it will include space for those who choose to be cremated;

“There will be facilities for Columbarium as well, so that will be very good if we can call it such thing, it will be a modern graveyard.”

“At the end of the day, we all have to go to our eternal resting place and we’ll need somewhere to go.”