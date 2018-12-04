New Centre 4 Design in Kilkenny will support up to 200 jobs

Up to 200 jobs could be supported over the next three years by the group involved with the new National Design Innovation Hub.

Yesterday it was revealed that more than 1.8million euro in funding had been granted to the Centre 4 Design which will be set up in the refurbished Brewhouse in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter.

A number of organisations from across Carlow & Kilkenny have been involved in the project, among them IT Carlow.

Vice President of Development & Research, Declan Doyle says that the hope is that over the next three years they’ll be supporting in the region of 160 to 200 jobs which they’ll do by working on creating new business using a design-led approach.

And he’s been telling KCLR News that the project has a ripple effect which will be felt not only in Carlow & Kilkenny.