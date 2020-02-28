KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New charity boutique for Jack & Jill foundation opens in Kilkenny today
The new Jack and Jill charity boutique will be officially opening this morning in Kilkenny.
The shop, which is located on Friary Street in the city will be selling a range of different items including clothes and gift-ware. Proceeds then go to children in need of services around the country.
The foundation currently supports 12 families in Kilkenny and 6 in Carlow.
CEO Carmel Doyle has told KCLR news that any donations are greatly appreciated.