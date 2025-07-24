In a major development for credit union members across the region, Waterford Credit Union and St Dominic’s Credit Union have officially merged under a new name – Journi.

The move, described as a strategic step forward by both institutions, is expected to broaden the range of financial services available to members and strengthen the new credit union’s mortgage offering, under revised Central Bank regulations, Journi will now have the capacity to offer up to €100 million in home loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members are being reassured there’ll be no branch closures with extended services and hours being considered for the Mooncoin branch, according to St Dominic’s CEO, Conan Gallagher.

He spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty: