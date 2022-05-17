New deposit return scheme to be demonstrated in Kilkenny City later this week having already visited Carlow

Ireland’s new deposit return scheme will be demonstrated in Kilkenny City later this week.

VOICE Ireland‘s Return for Change campaign promotes the new initiative which will see a payment of a small deposit on top of the price of some drink containers with deposits then returned via a reversed vending machine.

The environmental charity has a bespoke trailer with four such machines which is on a tour of the country and recently visited Carlow.

On Thursday (19th May) it’s Kilkenny’s turn with a stop-off on The Parade between 9am and 4pm.

During that time you can bring along an empty bottle or can and try out the process.

Hear Colin O’Byrne of Voice Ireland tell our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is last evening: