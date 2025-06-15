Carlow County Council has received an application to construct 65 two story dwellings at Killcarrig in Bagnelstown.

The development will consist of 22 semi detached homes, 27 terraced homes in 9 blocks of 3 with a further 16 terraced homes in 4 blocks of 4.

The application. submitted by Peter Bolger Consulting Ltd, also includes plans for a new splayed vehice entrance with a separate pedestrian access, along with connections to the watermains and public sewer, and all associated site development works

The local authority is expected to give a decision in the development by the end of July (28th).