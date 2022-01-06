KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New Digital Covid Certs to issue to those in Carlow and Kilkenny who’ve availed of booster
New Digital Covid Certs will be issued to people later this week.
They will be updated for those across Carlow and Kilkenny who have received their booster vaccine.
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says they would be automatically issued to booster vaccine recipients.
New EU regulations on travel and certificates will take effect from the first of February which means they’ll only be valid for 9 months after a person is fully vaccinated.