New figures reveal Carlow has on average more disposable income per person than Kilkenny
Average figure for Carlow is €22,725 and it's €20,548 in Kilkenny
New figures reveal people in Carlow have more disposable income that people in Kilkenny.
But both counties fall below the state average.
The south east in general had a ten percent lower disposable income per person rate than the national average in 2020 which was in itself a further two percent drop in the region on the previous two years.
Within the four counties €21,104 was the mid-mark, Carlow boasting the highest average of these at €22,725 per person followed by Waterford on €21,857, Kilkenny at €20,548 with the lowest in Wexford at €20,272.
Lowest in the country was Donegal on €18,322 with Dublin City and County the nation’s highest at €27,686.
Full details and related information available via CSO.ie