New figures reveal Carlow NCT centre has one of the lowest pass rates in the country

Carlow has one of the lowest NCT pass rates in the country.

Figures compiled by Independent.ie reveal Carlow was among 14 testing centres where more than half of vehicles failed the test last year.

The national average pass rate in 2022 was 54.29%- Kilkenny came in 14th with a pass rate of just over 57% (57.18)

Carlow meanwhile was fifth from the bottom of the table with only 45.83% of vehicles passing.

Derrybeg in Co Donegal recorded the lowest pass rate in the country at 40.01% while Deansgrange in Dublin had the highest at 62.65%.

The centre at Portlaoise also featured in the top five with a pass rate of 59.8% while Waterford was just over 59%.