New freight rail service from the South East to the West launches in South Kilkenny

Today marks the launch of a brand new freight rail service from the South East to the West of Ireland.

Iarnród Eireann is providing the service in conjunction with logistics firm XPO from the Port in Waterford at Belview Port, Ferrybank to Ballina in Mayo. (See our original story on the announcement in May here).

It will be weekly to start, building to twice weekly within the coming months and will see potential for over 5,000 truck movements a year to move from road to rail.

