New Garda powers could pave way for reopening of all bars, says Justice Minister

A law to give Gardaí powers to enforce public health guidelines in pubs will pave the way for the reopening of all bars.

That’s the view of the Justice Minister as the Dáil debates new legislation this evening.

Under the plans, repeated breaches could see publicans forced to close for up to 30 days.

Justice Minister Helen Mc Entee insists they expect the vast majority of pubs will comply

“Really this is about the few who aren’t complying, and it is only a few, but we have to take that into account, this is about health, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. those who don’t comply, there is a way to bring them into compliance. But the vast majority of premises I really do expect will continue to comply. I think what’s really important about this legislation as well is I believes it paves the way for wet pubs, pubs that aren’t serving food, to open.”