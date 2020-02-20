New Green party Councillor for Kilkenny

The Green party in Kilkenny has chosen a replacement for Malcolm Noonan on Kilkenny County council.

Local advocate and disability rights campaigner Maria Dollard has been selected by members locally for co-option onto the local authority.

She was one of three in contention at a selection convention last night and was the successful candidate ahead of Sadbh O’ Neill and founder of Kilkenny Young Greens Sean Dalton Gordon.

A special meeting of the council will be held on Monday next at 5pm at which Maria will be formally co-opted once she has been ratified this week by the national executive of the Green party.