New guide on shop signage for Kilkenny businesses

Steps are now being taken to stop unsightly shop signs going up in Kilkenny City.

The council will now be putting together a booklet to be used as a guide for shop or business owners looking to put up new signage.

The shop-fronts guide will be given to them once planning permission has been granted or a lease has been taken out on a premises.

It was the brainchild of Councillor Malcolm Noonan who says “For a town or a city as important as Kilkenny I think its vital that we have a very coherent policy to ensure that franchises or new businesses coming in are aware that they are in a very special place”