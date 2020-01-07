KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New guide on shop signage for Kilkenny businesses
Steps are now being taken to stop unsightly shop signs going up in Kilkenny City.
The council will now be putting together a booklet to be used as a guide for shop or business owners looking to put up new signage.
The shop-fronts guide will be given to them once planning permission has been granted or a lease has been taken out on a premises.
It was the brainchild of Councillor Malcolm Noonan who says “For a town or a city as important as Kilkenny I think its vital that we have a very coherent policy to ensure that franchises or new businesses coming in are aware that they are in a very special place”