A new 95-bedroom hotel has been given the green light for Kilkenny City.

An Bord Pleanála approved the development on Pennyfeather Lane with conditions — including a detailed traffic management plan, limits on building height, and measures to protect nearby historic buildings.

The city-centre project is expected to boost tourism and create local jobs. Construction is due to begin later this year, with the hotel aiming to open by 2026.

Speaking to KCLR News, New Mayor of Kilkenny City John Coonan welcomed the development.

“I think this is, and I regard this as yet another vote of confidence in our city, which will be a welcome development to our overall bustling and vibrant tourist economy, and indeed its an opportunity and a choice for the people of Kilkenny, and the thousands of visitors alike, to come, stay, enjoy and visit. In the overall, I think its a very, very welcome vote of confidence and development for Kilkenny City.”