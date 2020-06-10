New hours for Community helplines in Kilkenny & Carlow

The hours for the local Community Call Helplines are changing from today.

Operators will be answering calls from 9am this morning until 5pm.

It’s on the back of national guidance for Helplines across the country.

Kilkenny County Council is promising it will continue to provide support to the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis 7 days a week on 1800 500 000.

In Carlow you can still seek help on 1800 814 300.