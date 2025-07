A new housing development has been proposed for North Kilkenny.

Featuring 20 homes of various types the plans include two four-bed semis, eight three- and two-bed semis, four two-bed townhouses, and six single-storey one-bed units.

The project in Castlecomer also includes public green space, landscaping, new planting, utility connections, street lighting, and a new site entrance along with all associated groundwork and infrastructure.