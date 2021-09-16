New job for Phil Hogan after Kilkennyman joins US legal Firm

Phil Hogan is joining a US law firm as a Government Affairs adviser in their Brussels office.

Mr Hogan was forced to resign as EU Trade Commissioner over breaches of the public health regulations in the wake of the ‘golfgate’ controversy.

Law firm DLA Piper announced on Thursday that Mr Hogan will join its Brussels office as an adviser.

Their press release says that “Mr Hogan is an experienced political leader, having held offices both nationally and internationally, most recently as European Commissioner for Agriculture and International Trade.”

The former Carlow-Kilkenny Minister announced in June that he was setting up a new firm called Hogan Consulting to advise companies on the best ways to conduct their dealings with the European Union.