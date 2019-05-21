New Jobs Announced for Kilkenny

Kilkenny will be getting a share of 250 new jobs which were announced for the South-East by The Carne Group, a financial service company.

The Carne Group will be doubling their work force for Kilkenny City.

The global organisation was founded in 2004 and opened an office in Danville Business park on the outskirts of Kilkennyin recent years. The company currently employs fifty people.

Yvonne Connolly, the company’s Irish chief executive, says the new jobs will be created in Kilkenny and in a new base in Wexford; ‘The balance of the recruitment in the region will be done by 2021’.