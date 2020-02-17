New Kilkenny Green Councillor to be selected this week

There won’t be a new Green Councillor in place in time for today’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

But we should know Malcolm Noonan’s replacement before the week is out.

He is preparing to take up a Dáil seat for the very first time on Thursday.

But he told KCLR Live earlier a selection convention to find his successor will happen on Wednesday of this week.

It’s likely then that a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council will be held to formally co-opt his replacement ahead of the Seanad elections later this month.