New Kilkenny helpline to connect Covid efforts

A new helpline is going live this morning to co-ordinate all the various community efforts to help the vulnerable in County Kilkenny.

It’s being set up by Kilkenny county Council to act as a link between all the different groups who are running community support programmes.

The aim is to help groups with information and link-ups to deliver a unified community response to COVID-19.

It will also help identify where there are gaps in these services and divert resources to help the more vulnerable groups in these areas.

You can email them on [email protected] or ring from 10am on 056 – 7794145.