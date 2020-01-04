KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New laws proposed to give local sports clubs protection against personal injury claims
New laws are being proposed to give thousands of local sports clubs more protection against personal injury claims.
Under the plans, club members won’t be covered if they’re injured on club grounds in non club-related activities.
According to the Irish Independent, it would mean a member who slips at a club function couldn’t make a claim.
The move is in response to rising insurance premiums which is leading to many clubs struggling to get cover.