New laws to set out rights of staff in Carlow and Kilkenny to ask to work from home

Cabinet minister’s will finalise new draft laws which give employees the legal right to request to work from home today.

It’ll set out the rights of staff in Carlow, Kilkenny and right across the country to ask their bosses to be allowed to work remotely.

However there is some concern around the grounds on which employers can turn down a request.

Dr Laura Bambrick from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, says the new laws will make the process transparent:

“It’ll give us details like how long you have to be with your employer before you are eligible to make your request and how long your employer has to respond to that request”

She says employers will have to give a written list of reasons if they turn down a request:

“If you’re not happy you’ll be able to challenge that either through the internal process or you’ll be able to take a case through the WRC”