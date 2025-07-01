The new Local Community Safety Partnerships aim to put the local voice at the heart of community safety planning.

That’s according to a Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fail TD.

The body, which comprises representatives of Gardaí, local authorities, residents, businesses, HSE and Tusla, replaces the Joint Policing Committees in a bid to improve safety in communities.

Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere told KCLR News it’s a very positive step, noting; “These local community safety partnerships they’ll hold at least six meetings a year, one which will be open to the public, they’ll build tailored safety plans for each community, they’ll address not just crime but also public lighting, services, public spaces and more, they’ll create stronger collaboration across communities, agencies and elected representatives and most importantly they’ll put the local voice at the heart of community safety planning”.