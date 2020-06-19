New one-way system for Kilkenny will start on Friday evening now

A new one-way traffic system for Kilkenny city centre is coming into place this evening (Friday).

It was due to start next Monday morning but because the weather forecast for the weekend is not favourable, it will happen today instead.

It’s all part of the plans to address social distancing concerns around the city centre.

High Street and Rose Inn Street will be one-way for traffic from John’s Bridge to the Parade and the Parade to Parliament Street.

Ormonde Street will also be one-way traffic only while James St and Kieran St will be open to pedestrians only from 9am to 9pm each day.

The local authority says full implemenation works will take about a week but the new temporary system will be operational from later this evening.