New pilot crisis team for mental health issues in South Kilkenny/Waterford

A new Crisis Resolution Team is going to be trialled for people with mental health problems in South Kilkenny and Waterford.

The pilot scheme will provide short term, intensive, multi-disciplinary assessment and supports to people with severe mental health difficulties in their homes.

It’s due to start early in the new year and will also provide an alternative pathway to acute hospital admission or early discharge back to the community.

It’s been announced today by Waterford Minister Mary Butler who says it’s a significant development in providing alternative out of hours mental health services.