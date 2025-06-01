Carlow Town’s Hanover Park is set for a significant improvements with the installation of a new playground in the coming months.

The upgrade, discussed at the latest Municipal District meeting, is part of a broader initiative to enhance public amenities across the town.

The new facilities will provide a dedicated recreational space for children and families, encouraging more community use of the park.

Once underused and neglected, Hanover Park has seen a revival in recent years.

Works are expected to begin in late July or early August, with the project has being warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Carlow Town, Fintan Phelan.

He told KCLR News that “Everyone is wondering you know, what they are going to do this weekend with the kids, and I think that when you have amenities, like parks, like open spaces, that are well maintained and that there are things to do, it really enhances the quality of life here in Carlow.”

“So, for example, Hanover park now in Carlow is utilised really well, Carlow Town park, we’ve just recently renovated the park in there and the playground, and we also have the climbing bars aswell that are there, and it has really enhanced the area.”