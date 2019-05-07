KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New policing partnership to launch between Gardaí and Kilkenny county council
A new Local Policing Partnership between the Gardaí and Kilkenny County Council is being launched later.
Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes will be officially launching the new body for the Municipal area of Castlecomer in the local Community Hall.
Members of An Garda Síochána, local interest groups, elected representatives as well as members from the relevant Text Alert areas will be in attendance.