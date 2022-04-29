New President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Brian Keyes formally elected at AGM

The new President of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce says the group proved it’s worth during the pandemic.

Brian Keyes was formally elected at the Chamber AGM on Thursday to replace the outgoing Colin Ahern.

Speaking to KCLR the new President said the network of local businesses proved to be a crucial support through the rolling lockdowns:

“What was really important was that no-one felt alone here in Chamber. That a problem shared is a problem halved or solved”

Meanwhile he also revealed details of a new APP that the Chamber is set to launch.

Brian Keyes outlined an ambitious plan to incorporate the Kilkenny vouchers and other features:

“It’s going to open up the vouchers and also look at the medieval mile pass which has benefited key tourist sites along the medieval mile and maybe just off the medieval mile as well”

Tune into The Bottom Line with John Purcell on Saturday morning to hear the interview in full with Kilkenny Chamber President Brian Keyes