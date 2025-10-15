Rehab opens its new respite centre in Carlow today and they’ve a special guest due.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley is expected to stop by the facility among others.

Among those awaiting her arrival is party colleague and local Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who’s told KCLR News; “I’m delighted to have her visiting different centres, disability services and, you know, it’s important that the Minister sees all the really good work that’s being done around Carlow so I’m delighted to have her here this morning”.

Minister Murnane O’Connor also notes; “She will be launching our new Rehab Centre down Mill Lane, so she will be launching that this morning which is very important, and we know the great work that’s done there and, you know, I would know a lot of the service users there who are absolutely brilliant, I would know a lot of the staff there, the team, and we’re hoping to get her to other service providers as well around county Carlow”.