New rules on isolation and antigen testing to be agreed by Cabinet

The Cabinet’s expected to sign off on changes to the isolation rules for Covid close contacts when it meets this morning.

A proposal being brought by the Health Minister would scrap the five-day isolation requirements for asymptomatic close contacts who’ve had a booster.

Close contacts who’re vaccinated and have recovered from Covid in the past three months will also no longer need to self-isolate.

Ministers will also discuss changes in the use of antigen tests, in an effort to reduce pressure on PCR testing capacity.

Someone with a positive antigen test result will no longer need a PCR to confirm their infection.

By Friday, those with positive antigen test results can record their infection status themselves on the HSE website.