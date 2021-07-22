Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
New scam warning for Permanent TSB customers in Kilkenny & Carlow
Gardaí have issued a new scam warning.
It’s after a number of people got text messages claiming to be from Permanent TSB advising of unusual online activity.
The messages contain a link, which will bring customers to a cloned website of the bank and ask for pins and passcodes, as well as other information.
Gardaí say the information asked for is more than what a bank would seek.
They’re urging people to be wary of these texts and contact their bank directly if they have suspicions about communication.