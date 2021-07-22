Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

New scam warning for Permanent TSB customers in Kilkenny & Carlow

Warning: Scam Alert
Gardaí have issued a new scam warning.

It’s after a number of people got text messages claiming to be from Permanent TSB advising of unusual online activity.

The messages contain a link, which will bring customers to a cloned website of the bank and ask for pins and passcodes, as well as other information.

Gardaí say the information asked for is more than what a bank would seek.

They’re urging people to be wary of these texts and contact their bank directly if they have suspicions about communication.

