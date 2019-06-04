New self service option won’t affect staffing in Kilkenny & Carlow libraries

Castlecomer Library is starting the ” My Open library” scheme today.

It’s already up and running in Bagenalstown after 2 million euro was announced by the government to support the new self-service project.

It’s being piloted in 23 libraries with Castlecomer’s early-morning and late-night self-service hours starting today.

Kilkenny County Librarian, Josephine Coyne says it won’t affect staffing in the library but will mean that their services will be accessible from 8am until 10pm daily.