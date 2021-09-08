New September temperature record for Kilkenny

Kilkenny hit a new temperature high for the month of September yesterday.

Kilkenny weather dot com says the mercury locally hit 27.6 degrees in the county on Monday-previously the highest temperature recorded in the county was 26.6 degrees in 1991.

A record breaking day in Ireland with new September maxima for Shannon Airport 27.9°, Kilkenny 27.6° , Claremorris 26.4° and Sherkin Island 23.8°. The previous records (all in 1991) were exceeded by +1.8, +1.0, +1.3 and +0.6, respectively. @extremetemps @eddy_weather @EKMeteo — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) September 7, 2021

But it looks like Kerry was the hottest spot in the country hitting 28.7 yesterday.

What a day for most as high resolution satellite image shows and high of 28.7c in Kerry. pic.twitter.com/a3mZvUVQ1q — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 7, 2021

However the all time September record of 29.1 degrees recorded in Kildare in 1906 remains in tact it seems.