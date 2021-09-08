KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New September temperature record for Kilkenny

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 08/09/2021

Kilkenny hit a new temperature high for the month of September yesterday.

Kilkenny weather dot com says the mercury locally hit 27.6 degrees in the county on Monday-previously the highest temperature recorded in the county was 26.6 degrees in 1991.

But it looks like Kerry was the hottest spot in the country hitting 28.7 yesterday.

However the all time September record of 29.1 degrees recorded in Kildare in 1906 remains in tact it seems.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 08/09/2021