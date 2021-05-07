New South Kilkenny solar farm comprises 14,000 panels on an 18-acre field

14,000 panels across an 18-acre field is what’s planned for a new South Kilkenny solar farm.

The 4MW Curraghmartin facility’s being built at Carrigeen near Mooncoin is one of three such projects on the way, with two more in Wexford. Together they’re expected to power more than six thousand homes.

The company behind them is EDF Renewals Ireland and its Head of Development Kevin Daly’s been telling our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is what people can expect, amid a wider discussion on the topic.

Listen back here: