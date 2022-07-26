New speed cameras go live across Kilkenny and Carlow as Minister confirms fines for key driving offences are set to double

New speed cameras have gone live in Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

They’re being rolled out in 61 zones across the country including five areas locally.

Two of the new locations are one the Bennettsbridge Road in Kilkenny with another down in the South of the county along the N25.

There’s one each in Carlow in the Borris area on the R702 and further north on the R725.

Gardaí have published the exact GPS co-ordinates of the new camera locations on their website.

It comes as fines for drivers who speed or use a mobile phone are set to double.

The new regulations, due to be brought in by the Junior Transport Minister, will see fixed penalty charges rise above €100 for the first time.

Speeding offences will go from €80 to €160 and the price of being caught using a mobile phone while driving will go from €60 to €120.