New strategy being drawn up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny

A new strategy is being drawn up to deal with anti-social behaviour by local authority tenants in KIlkenny.

A number of incidents have been raised recently by councillors.

The County Council is working on a new draft document to beef-up the current policy.

They have been working in conjunction with the Gardaí and relevant agencies.

The draft document will be brought to the Housing SPC next month for approval before going in front of the Council proper later in the year.

Housing Directors of Services Mary Mulholland says the plan is for the new strategy to be brought into force later this year.