A new initiative to try and get everybody active has been launched in Carlow.

Active Carlow and Carlow County Council are rolling out a new Local Sport and Physical Activity Plan for the county which runs until 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

It aims to represent everyone – regardless of age, ability, or background, – so they can access opportunities to be active.

Deborah Foley is the co-ordinator with Active Carlow…

The biggest battle is always in your head. Just get up and get outside, even if it’s for five or 10 minutes, then build on that five or 10 minutes. You always feel better when you get out and get moving, whether it’s walking, swimming, running, even just walking down and sitting on a bench and breathing in the clean air and looking at the green and blue spaces around you.

You can read both documents here: