New study reveals extent of difficulties in childcare sector

40% of childcare staff are actively looking for a new job in another sector.

A study by SIPTU has found that 94% of managers say that recruiting staff for their childcare service was ‘difficult’ or ‘very difficult’ in the past year.

While 90% of childcare workers say they struggle to make ends meet.

SIPTU’s Darragh O’Connor says the low pay and high vacancy rate has a knock on effect for services:

“The capacity within the services themselves- that’s being reduced. And it’s also impacting on quality for children”