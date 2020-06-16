New study shows radio is an important source of local news

A new report shows radio is still one of the main sources for people accessing local news in Ireland.

The Reuters Digital News Report has found Irish people believe journalism is either very or extremely important for society.

TV remains the top source of news for a third of people with radio polling at 13 percent.

However when it comes to sourcing local news radio jumps to 37 percent.

Over a quarter claimed they didn’t trust the media.

62 percent said they were worried about what was real and what was fake on the internet, with a preference shown for objective, balanced news.