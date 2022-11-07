New support scheme to help Nursing homes in Carlow and Kilkenny meet rising energy costs

Nursing homes across Carlow and Kilkenny are getting a cash boost to meet the rising cost of energy.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s announced a new €10 million scheme to support all private and voluntary nursing homes that have an agreement with the National Treatment Purchase Fund for ‘Fair Deal’.

They can apply for this extra money to meet energy bills for July to December this year.

Each nursing home will be able to apply for up to €31,500 in vouched energy rises.