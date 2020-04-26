KCLR News
New telecoms tower planned for Johnswell
A planning application's gone in to Kilkenny County Council for a 39m multi-userstructure
There’s plans to build a new telecoms tower in Johnswell.
A planning application’s gone in to Kilkenny County Council for a 39m multi-userstructure carrying telecommunications equipment at Mount Nugent Upper
There will also be ground exchange containers inside a 2-point-4-metre compound fencing
The development is intended to replace the existing permitted eir Mobile tower and will accommodate eir Mobile, Virgin and Three to upgrade their mobile and broadband services in the area.