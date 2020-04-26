New telecoms tower planned for Johnswell

There’s plans to build a new telecoms tower in Johnswell.

A planning application’s gone in to Kilkenny County Council for a 39m multi-userstructure carrying telecommunications equipment at Mount Nugent Upper

There will also be ground exchange containers inside a 2-point-4-metre compound fencing

The development is intended to replace the existing permitted eir Mobile tower and will accommodate eir Mobile, Virgin and Three to upgrade their mobile and broadband services in the area.