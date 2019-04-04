New USI President is former IT Carlow Students Union President

A former President of the Students Union in IT Carlow is set to head up the Union of Students in Ireland.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, who is from Gorey in Wexford, has been named the new President elect at the USI congress and will take up the role from July.

25-year-old Lorna was President of the IT Carlow Students Union for 2 years and also served as Deputy president for Welfare and Education during her time there.

The Union of Students in Ireland represent 374,000 students across the island of Ireland.