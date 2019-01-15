KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
New waste bye-laws come into effect in Kilkenny today
New waste management bye-laws come into effect in Kilkenny this week.
They were passed at the December meeting of the county council and will see the local authority given the power to check that householders are disposing of rubbish correctly.
They can now ask people to produce receipts to prove that it’s going where it should be.
As it stands, 33% of homes in the county aren’t registered with a waste disposal company.