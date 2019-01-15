New waste bye-laws come into effect in Kilkenny today
KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

New waste bye-laws come into effect in Kilkenny today

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute
File Photo: black sacks of rubbish

New waste management bye-laws come into effect in Kilkenny this week.

They were passed at the December meeting of the county council and will see the local authority given the power to check that householders are disposing of rubbish correctly.

They can now ask people to produce receipts to prove that it’s going where it should be.

As it stands, 33% of homes in the county aren’t registered with a waste disposal company.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2019 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close