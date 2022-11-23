Nine arrested as Carlow Gardaí carry out series of raids under Operation Tara

Nine people were arrested in a crackdown on criminals in County Carlow yesterday.

Six of those were charged with various offences and one person is being brought to court later.

Files have been sent to the DPP on two other incidents.

11 raids were carried out as part of Operation Tara under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one search was also conducted for stolen property.

Five checkpoints were also carried out across the county during the Day of Action, aimed at disrupting travelling criminals.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Peter McConnon says charges will be brought against a number of those arrested:

“We had seven people detained under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act which resulted in six people being charged. One person has been held in custody and will be brought before Carlow District Court today”