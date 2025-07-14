Nine in ten people think pharmacists should be allowed to prescribe medication for minor illnesses.

Research by the Irish Pharmacy Union, found more people are turning to their local pharmacist for medical advice as they struggle to get a doctor’s appointment.

The survey of 2-thousand people, found more than three-quarters are now waiting longer to get an appointment to see their GP.

President of the IPU, Tom Murray, says pharmacists have great deal of training and skills to offer: Pharmacists practicing at the top of their clinical experience is much more fulfilling, it’s better for the pharmacist and also for the patient.”