Bomb squad called to Kilkenny after suspicious package found in Butterslip

UPDATE (11:00):

A controlled explosion has been carried out in Kilkenny City after a suspect device was found early this morning.

It was discovered on the Butterslip, between High Street and Kieran Street.

A man in his 50s has been arrested and is being held for questioning in Kilkenny Garda Station.

A forensic examination of the scene has now finished and the Butterslip has been reopened.

Previous story:

The bomb disposal team are en-route to Kilkenny this morning to deal with a suspect device found in the city centre.

A man in his 50’s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí closed off High Street and Kieran Street earlier after the package was discovered in the Butterslip.

A number of businesses in the area are staying closed for now and High St and Kieran St are expected to be inaccessible until at least 11am.

Gardaí are on point duty at either end of the cordoned off areas and traffic is being diverted.