No decision made on further restrictions at this stage says Minister John Paul Phelan

Minister John Paul Phelan says no decision has been made yet on the introduction of further restrictions on our social activity and movements.

He says Public Health Officials are meeting regularly with Government Officials and keeping the matter under continuous review but no announcement is expected today.

The HSE is significantly increasing the number of tests it’s carrying out on suspected coronavirus cases today.

A new online system is being rolled out so GPs can order tests for their patients.

There’s 169 cases confirmed now while two people have died from Covid-19.