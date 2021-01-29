No decision made on headquarters for Technological University for the South East

No decision has been made on where the headquarters of the New Technological university for the South East will be.

There had been rumours that Kilkenny was being discussed as a compromise location between IT Carlow and Waterford IT.

But a meeting of TD’s from across the region this morning has been told that decisions not likely to be made until after the official application to set up the TUSEI is submitted at the end of April.

Fianna Fail’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was at a meeting between the heads of the two institutes and TDs from across the region this morning.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says she’s been assured progress is being made on the plans which is good news for Carlow and the whole region.